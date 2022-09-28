Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Buys 10,000 Shares

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of Healius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.33 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$33,300.00 ($23,286.71).

Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald purchased 25,000 shares of Healius stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of A$85,750.00 ($59,965.03).

Healius Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58.

Healius Cuts Dividend

Healius Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Healius’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Healius Limited provides specialty diagnostic services to consumer and practitioners in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Pathology, Imaging, Day Hospitals, and Others. It offers diagnostic imaging services, private medical laboratory, and pathology services. It also provides cataract surgery, colonoscopy, gastroscopy, plastic and cosmetic surgery, skin cancer removal, IVF egg collection, and gynaecological surgery services under the Laverty Pathology, Dorevitch Pathology, QML Pathology, Western Diagnostic Pathology, Genomic Diagnostic, Vetpath Laboratory, Vetnostics, QML Vetnostics, TML Vetnostics, ASAP Laboratory, Abbott Pathology, TML Pathology, IQ, Pathology, Kossard, Gastrolab, and Agilex Biolabs; Lumus Imaging; and Montserrat brands.

