Head to Head Review: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) vs. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Microvast $151.98 million 3.84 -$206.48 million N/A N/A

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 245.42%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

Profitability

This table compares Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A -673.40% 1.96% Microvast -122.63% -37.11% -25.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microvast beats Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

