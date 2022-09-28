Head-To-Head Review: Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) versus Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -11.06% -32.38% -15.46% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innodata and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $69.75 million 1.14 -$1.67 million ($0.31) -9.39 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.64 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -0.52

Analyst Ratings

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innodata and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Innodata has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mullen Automotive beats Innodata on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents. This segment provides a range of data engineering support services, including data annotation, data transformation, data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

