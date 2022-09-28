Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

LLY stock traded up $26.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.49. 242,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.71.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.