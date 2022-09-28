Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $428,709,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $329,472,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.01 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.