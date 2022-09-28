Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 14,570 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 70,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after buying an additional 239,195 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.