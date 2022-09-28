Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,022 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 902,588 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a current ratio of 39.64. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

