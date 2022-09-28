Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 982 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 122,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

