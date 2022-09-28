Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Down 1.1%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 438.72 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 447.50 ($5.41). 2,638,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,229,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.60 ($5.47).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Harbour Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 423.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 462.77.
Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total value of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65).
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
Further Reading
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.