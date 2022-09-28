Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Down 1.1%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 438.72 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 447.50 ($5.41). 2,638,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,229,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.60 ($5.47).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 423.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 462.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total value of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

