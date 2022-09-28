Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in September

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the August 31st total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hana Microelectronics Public in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Hana Microelectronics Public alerts:

Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance

HNMUF stock remained flat at 1.90 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a twelve month low of 1.90 and a twelve month high of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.90.

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.