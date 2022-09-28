Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. 1,320,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

