Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 697,506 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,255 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

