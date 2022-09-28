Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys Shares of 72,000 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VYM stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.11. 215,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $95.36 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.97.

