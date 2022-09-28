Grimm (GRIMM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 495.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $72,221.64 and $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.