Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $917,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $218.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

