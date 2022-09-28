Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.