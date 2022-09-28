Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $582,000 Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Outset Medical worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Outset Medical stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $856,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.