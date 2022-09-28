Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

ILPT stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.05. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.81%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

