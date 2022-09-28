GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.28

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 10343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$5.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.049403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GreenPower Motor

About GreenPower Motor

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,273,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,776,622.50.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

