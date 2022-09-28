GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.28

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 10343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.
GreenPower Motor Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$74.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.
GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$5.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.049403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
