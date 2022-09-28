Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

