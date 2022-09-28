Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $525.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.39. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $675.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Recommended Stories

