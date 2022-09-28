GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

