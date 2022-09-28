GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Xcel Energy by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

XEL opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

