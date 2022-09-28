GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $247,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

