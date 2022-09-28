GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $187,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.21 and a 200 day moving average of $237.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

