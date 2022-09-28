GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

