GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 742 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,447,000 after purchasing an additional 147,477 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

