GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 7,792 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75.

