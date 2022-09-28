Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Up 0.3%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. 2,443,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 777,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Golden Star Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.

About Golden Star Resources

