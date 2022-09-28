Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

HERO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,336. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter.

