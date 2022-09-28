Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.09% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

HERO traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

