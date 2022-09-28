Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 6,547.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SOCL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 5,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,825. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $66.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

