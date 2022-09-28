Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 398.1% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QYLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 17,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,986. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

