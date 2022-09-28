Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 232.0% in September

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the August 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of GNOM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $22.63.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.