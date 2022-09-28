Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,712. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter.

