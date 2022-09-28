Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $212,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.58.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.30. 27,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.