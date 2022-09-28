Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.18. 264,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,754. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.08 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.