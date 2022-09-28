Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,355 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 87,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,479. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11.

