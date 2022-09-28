Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 890 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 998,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.