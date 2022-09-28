Global Fund Lp Lind II Acquires 25,252 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 25,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $20,959.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,467,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,071.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 161 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $165.83.

On Friday, July 15th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of RWLK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 218,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Articles

