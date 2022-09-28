Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 550.0% in September

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 6,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

