GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

GTLB stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.46.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

