GFS Advisors LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,902,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $274.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

