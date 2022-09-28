Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,717 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $132.75. 40,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,238. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.66 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.