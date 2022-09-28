Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,522 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 3.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,596 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 763,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 242,220 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. 15,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

