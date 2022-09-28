Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $81.55

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.55 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GECFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Gecina Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

See Also

