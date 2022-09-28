GazeTV (GAZE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.53 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.

GazeTV Profile

GazeTV was first traded on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GazeTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

