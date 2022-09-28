Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,837. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $165.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

