Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares GBX 30 Dividend

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Trading Down 5.7 %

Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 6,060 ($73.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,655.05. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,891.62 ($71.19) and a fifty-two week high of £106.50 ($128.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,311.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Games Workshop Group

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,630 ($92.19) per share, with a total value of £139,705.30 ($168,807.76).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.