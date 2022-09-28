Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Up 379.7% in September

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 379.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galenica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Galenica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Galenica Price Performance

GALNF stock remained flat at 77.80 during trading on Wednesday. Galenica has a 52-week low of 77.80 and a 52-week high of 77.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 77.80.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

